Jury: Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case

Spectators lined up in hallway outside Dept. 40 for verdict. 16 seats for family to hear verdict. 50 seats for public. #SierraLaMar — David Louie (@abc7david) May 9, 2017

The family of #SierraLaMar has arrived at the courtroom for the verdict. #abc7now — David Louie (@abc7david) May 9, 2017

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is here for the #SierraLamar verdict. pic.twitter.com/CgcRyrCDn4 — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 9, 2017

Big entourage from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office arrived at courthouse to hear verdict in #SierraLaMar murder case. pic.twitter.com/1LuzG6kDRA — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) May 9, 2017

Parents of #SierraLaMar just arrived at courthouse to hear if jury decides to convict Antolin Garcia Torres of kidnap & murder #abc7now pic.twitter.com/b5bCuYQiZF — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) May 9, 2017

Anticipation builds with verdict coming in 1 hour 7 minutes in Antolin Garcia-Torres murder trial. #SierraLaMar pic.twitter.com/4RoJgOR0rf — David Louie (@abc7david) May 9, 2017

Emotions running high as #SierraLaMar searchers gather for verdict. Five years since she disappeared. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/9dPR7epOoQ — David Louie (@abc7david) May 9, 2017

#SierraLaMar pins like this have not been allowed in court during trial. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/su5FOWrJ9A — David Louie (@abc7david) May 9, 2017

Search for #SierraLaMar not over. Douglas Tollis led search teams last weekend. Calls Sierra "everyone's daughter." pic.twitter.com/lm5xbfRp6W — David Louie (@abc7david) May 9, 2017

#SierraLaMar search team leader Douglas Tollis waits outside courthouse to hear Antolin Garcia-Torres verdict at 9. pic.twitter.com/OwGtzbvXLa — David Louie (@abc7david) May 9, 2017

Look for my tweets from .@SCSCourt as the verdict in the Antolin Garcia-Torres murder trial is read in Dept. 40. Scheduled for 9am. #abc7now https://t.co/XSoRScDlCI — David Louie (@abc7david) May 9, 2017

The jury has found Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in the kidnapping and murder of Morgan Hill teen Sierra LaMar.Deliberations among the jury of six women and six men lasted the equivalent of two days. Judge Vanessa Zecher turned the case over to them May 4, after three months of testimony and arguments.The defense also criticized investigators for not pursing all leads, including a brown car that was seen near the spot where LaMar may have disappeared.The defense attorney concluded by saying: "Where's the evidence she's deceased? She is missing and nothing else."Garcia-Torres faced four felony counts: count 1 for the murder and kidnap of Sierra LaMar, and three additional counts for the attempted kidnapping of three adult women in the parking lots of two Safeway stores in Morgan Hill, where Garcia-Torres once worked.LaMar's family has been waiting five years for justice. She disappeared the morning of March 16, 2012, as she walked to the bus, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.While no body, no crime scene and no murder weapon has ever been found, the prosecution relied on DNA evidence to connect Garcia-Torres, 26, to LaMar's disappearance. The teen's clothing and cell phone were found discarded near her family's home in the days after.The prosecution said Garcia-Torres' DNA was found on Sierra's jeans, and her DNA was found on an armrest in the defendant's red VW Jetta. In addition to that, a rope was also found in the trunk that the prosecution said had Sierra's hair. The defense, however, said the DNA evidence was flawed