Jury: Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case

The jury has reached a verdict in the capital murder case against Antolin Garcia-Torres, who is accused of killing Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
The jury has found Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in the kidnapping and murder of Morgan Hill teen Sierra LaMar.

Deliberations among the jury of six women and six men lasted the equivalent of two days. Judge Vanessa Zecher turned the case over to them May 4, after three months of testimony and arguments.

The defense also criticized investigators for not pursing all leads, including a brown car that was seen near the spot where LaMar may have disappeared.

The defense attorney concluded by saying: "Where's the evidence she's deceased? She is missing and nothing else."

Garcia-Torres faced four felony counts: count 1 for the murder and kidnap of Sierra LaMar, and three additional counts for the attempted kidnapping of three adult women in the parking lots of two Safeway stores in Morgan Hill, where Garcia-Torres once worked.

LaMar's family has been waiting five years for justice. She disappeared the morning of March 16, 2012, as she walked to the bus, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

While no body, no crime scene and no murder weapon has ever been found, the prosecution relied on DNA evidence to connect Garcia-Torres, 26, to LaMar's disappearance. The teen's clothing and cell phone were found discarded near her family's home in the days after.

The prosecution said Garcia-Torres' DNA was found on Sierra's jeans, and her DNA was found on an armrest in the defendant's red VW Jetta. In addition to that, a rope was also found in the trunk that the prosecution said had Sierra's hair. The defense, however, said the DNA evidence was flawed
