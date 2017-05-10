KEITH FOSTER

Keith Foster will testify in drug conspiracy case, claims phone conversations were misunderstood

EMBED </>More Videos

Keith Foster's attorney says the Foster who is trouble is not Keith, it's Denny. Denny is scheduled as prosecution's last witness. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Keith Foster's attorney says the Foster who is trouble is not Keith, it's Denny. Denny is scheduled as prosecution's last witness.

Foster's attorney admits Keith talked about marijuana sales for "my boy" on phone but says "my boy" was a Fresno Police Department detective, Brandon Kirkland, and the conversations were regarding a drug investigation.

Defense Explanation: Foster got 100 OxyContin pills at Rite Aid. Went to nephew's house. Left with 2. 98 found at nephews.

Foster's attorney says many other pills there too and Foster later found the missing 98 pills at his home -- after he was arrested and released -- but he flushed them "because he wasn't allowed to have OxyContin."
Related Topics:
newskeith fosterfresno police departmentfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KEITH FOSTER
Drug conspiracy trial begins against former Fresno deputy police chief
Ricky Reynolds admits to selling marijuana in former Fresno Police Deputy Chief Keith Foster case
Randy Flowers, nephew of Keith Foster, agrees to plea deal in drug case
Dealer who implicated former Fresno Police Deputy Chief sentenced to 40 months in prison
More keith foster
NEWS
HAZMAT situation in East Central Fresno, Gallo winery evacuated
Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man
White House says Trump did not prompt DOJ review of Comey
Comey invited to testify before Senate committee
More News
Top Stories
Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park to open tomorrow
HAZMAT situation in East Central Fresno, Gallo winery evacuated
Local artists fuming after mural celebrating Cesar Chavez in Madera County painted over
Lawsuit between Hustler Hollywood and City of Fresno settled
Woman injured in abandoned home fire in Southeast Fresno
Comey gave inaccurate testimony about Clinton emails
Comey's dismissal leaves FBI's Russia investigation in limbo
Show More
Read: Donald Trump's full letter firing James Comey
A dozen homes in West Central Fresno evacuated due to brush fire
Visalia robbery suspect caught after eight hour search, standoff inside strip mall
1 person inured after house fire in Southeast Fresno
'I will kill your family': Crenshaw arsonist leaves behind death threat
More News
Top Video
Woman injured in abandoned home fire in Southeast Fresno
Artsfest has something for everyone
Local artists fuming after mural celebrating Cesar Chavez in Madera County painted over
Heart pumping 30 minute workout
More Video