Kings County authorities searching for missing inmate

The Kings County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding an inmate worker who walked away from the business he was working at.Authorities say Nestor Daniel Diaz, 32, walked away from the Kings County Shop in Hanford, where he was an inmate worker, Friday afternoon. Diaz was arrested for various drug-related crimes, and detectives don't consider Diaz a threat to the community.Detectives say Diaz is known to frequent homeless encampments in the Hanford area. He may have changed into a blue jumpsuit from the shop and has several distinctive tattoos, including a tattoo of an "M" on his left cheek, "Montesdeoca" on right arm and a heart on his left arm.He also has an alias of Nestor Daniel Montesdeoca.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kings County Sheriff's Office.