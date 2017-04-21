KINGS COUNTY

Kings County authorities searching for missing inmate

Detectives don't consider Nestor Daniel Diaz, 32, a threat to the community because he was in prison for nonviolent crimes, but they still need help finding him.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Kings County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding an inmate worker who walked away from the business he was working at.

Authorities say Nestor Daniel Diaz, 32, walked away from the Kings County Shop in Hanford, where he was an inmate worker, Friday afternoon. Diaz was arrested for various drug-related crimes, and detectives don't consider Diaz a threat to the community.

Detectives say Diaz is known to frequent homeless encampments in the Hanford area. He may have changed into a blue jumpsuit from the shop and has several distinctive tattoos, including a tattoo of an "M" on his left cheek, "Montesdeoca" on right arm and a heart on his left arm.

He also has an alias of Nestor Daniel Montesdeoca.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
Related Topics:
newskings countyinmatesHanford
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KINGS COUNTY
Gov. Brown pardons Fresno County woman who conspired husband's murder in 1994
22 cars involved in pile up near Lemoore Naval Air Station
Young Hanford woman opens up about her struggles with depression
Lemoore High School making sure students are ready for the professional world
More kings county
NEWS
Person of interest in Phoenix shootings that killed 7: Police
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
More News
Top Stories
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after mistaken identity revealed
Power partially restored after massive outage in SF
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, reports says
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner out after dirt biking accident
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
Show More
Couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, OC DA says
California high-speed rail CEO Jeff Morales steps down from job
US pilot ejects from jet near carrier headed for Korean peninsula
How missing Tenn. student and her former teacher were found
DA files charge against Kori Muhammad for the murder of Motel 6 security guard
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos