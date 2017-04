In court waiting arraignment. Judge rules no pictures of the defendant in court @ABC30 @VanessaABC30 @GeneABC30 pic.twitter.com/jv5T7dTfRb — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) April 21, 2017

Fresno Shooting Spree suspect Kori Muhammad shouts out racist rant in court and causes public defenders to ask for a psychological evaluation.His arraignment has been postponed until May 9th.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.