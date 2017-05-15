KINGS COUNTY

Lemoore community rallies to help reeling family of murdered 16-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

The smiling teenager on their posters is 16-year-old Wayna Jones, and friends say the sophomore lived with his family at Westberry Square Apartments where he was fatally stabbed multiple times last week. (KFSN)

By
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Lemoore family is preparing to bury their 16-year-old son as detectives continue to look for his killer.

The crime happened at an apartment complex where the family also lives. Friends held a fundraiser Monday to help the family move away from a place with so much pain.

Their voices rang from every corner of the Lemoore intersection. It was a chorus of pleas from friends who lost a brother trying to help a family forever without a son.

"We've been friends for a few years, and we are out here busting our butts to help a mom bury her kid," said Serena Gonzalez, a friend of the victim.

The smiling teenager on their posters is 16-year-old Wayna Jones. Friends say the sophomore lived with his family at Westberry Square Apartments where he was fatally stabbed multiple times last Wednesday.

He is the city's first homicide of the year.

"His family doesn't need to worry about paying anything," friend Robert McKinney exclaimed. "They need to worry about mourning and healing, we are all a family."

While detectives hunt down potential suspects, McKinney along with several other friends decided to hold a fundraiser in Wanya's memory.

While their focus was to collect donations, McKinney hopes his friend's death can stand for something.

"His life was lost, his mom's son is gone, for what? Because they felt like it?" he said.

The group's impassioned pleas drew dozens of drivers to stop and give. The spare change and bills quickly filling up collection containers.

"They'll ask me if he was my friend or anything, and I said, 'Yeah, we were really good friends,'" Gonzalez said.

After more than an hour on these streets, their voices were hoarse but friends say healing from this tragedy will have to come later.

"I will in time, but for now, I need to be strong and get the community to give back to this little boy who deserves it," McKinney said.

With the killer unidentified and a funeral still to plan, it's still not their time to grieve.
Related Topics:
newskings countyhomicide investigationLemoore
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KINGS COUNTY
Friends identify Lemoore's first homicide victim of 2017 as Wanya Jones
Kings SPCA closing after 60 years of service
Road closed for a week after a sinkhole opens up in Kings County
Good Sports: Ryan Johnson
3-year-old boy drowns in backyard pool in Kings County
More kings county
NEWS
Tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash near Calwa
Loretta Lynn leaves hospital after having stroke
Hill reacts to report that Trump shared intel
2 dead after Learjet crashes near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey
More News
Top Stories
Tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash near Calwa
Parents voice what they want in future FUSD superintendent at community meeting
Visalia billboard demands Congressman Devin Nunes answer to constituents with town hall
Report: Trump shared highly classified info with Russian officials
Atwater prison failed to notify authorities of missing inmate for hours, sheriff says
Sunnyside man describes murder of fiancee as "out of body experience" in court
Mariposa County residents frustrated by dead, piling trees as crews clear bark beetle infestation
Show More
"Every 15 Minutes" gives Fresno teens a sobering warning of the dangers of drinking and driving
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
California budget includes $15M to help those facing deportation
Fresno State makes renewed push for a healthier campus
Fallen Fresno County Deputy Rod Lucas has name engraved on National Law Enforcement Memorial
More News
Top Video
Tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash near Calwa
Parents voice what they want in future FUSD superintendent at community meeting
Visalia billboard demands Congressman Devin Nunes answer to constituents with town hall
Fallen Fresno County Deputy Rod Lucas has name engraved on National Law Enforcement Memorial
More Video