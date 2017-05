A four-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say the gun was fired by his older brother.Madera Police investigators call it an accidental shooting. They say an 11-year-old boy was babysitting his younger brother at a home when he found a gun under a bed. The say he fired the weapon, striking his brother in the leg.The 4-year-old was taken to Valley Children's Hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.