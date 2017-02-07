Madera County Sheriff's Office issues mandatory evacuation in North Fork

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation in some areas of North Fork.The following areas are affected:-East Side of Church Street-Bass Lake Mobile Home ParkResidents who live in the affected areas or other areas threatened by rising water levels should immediately evacuate to the EV Free Church at 50443 Road 427 in Oakhurst (Near Yosemite High School).The Sheriff's Office says people who live in the following areas should be prepared to evacuate at a moments notice:-Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200-Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222-Manzanita Lake Drive-Old Central Camp Road between Road 222 and of a mile west of Road 274-Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274-Road 228-Wah-up Way-Kunigib Way-Amber Lane-Weatherly Lane-Willow Creek DriveThe Madera County Sheriff's Office said residents should be aware of rising water levels and evaluate your conditions. If you feel the need to evacuate, you are asked to do so.PG&E said the Crane Valley Dam spillway is currently flowing at reached 800 cubic feet per second. They said the dam is functioning as designed, but they activate the emergency plan when the flow reaches 750 cubic feet per second.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.