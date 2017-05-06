Madera Police arrest two for suspected wheel theft and hit-and-run

Police are searching for thieves now targeting trucks for their wheels in Madera.The act has increasingly become more common in the Central Valley as the suspect remove the tires leaving the owner to find their truck on blocks in the morning.Friday night, police came across two men trying to remove wheels of a truck. The pair drove off through the county before colliding with another car and causing the vehicle to roll over.The suspects ran from their truck but investigators later found Jose Felix and Gerald Marciel in Fresno.The two are now facing multiple charges for theft and hit-and-run. The victim in the crash is expected to be okay.