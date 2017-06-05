Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say

A Madera Police officer shot an armed suspect Monday afternoon after he pointed a loaded gun at the officer, the department said.Police responded to the area near 7th and I Streets after receiving reports of a man driving while holding a knife to his own throat around 4:50 p.m.Officers followed the man as he continued driving, and he stopped near C and 14th streets. Police say the suspect exited the vehicle, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at an officer who fired.The suspect was hit in the shoulder, and officers noticed serious cuts around the man's throat while treating him. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for his injuries."He had some knives in the vehicle and blood and some self-inflicted wounds, those appeared to be the most serious," Lt. Brian Steves with the Madera Police Department said.Police say the suspect was carrying a loaded 9mm handgun.The identity of the suspect has not been released but he is expected to survive.Madera Police say the entire incident was captured on the officer's dashcam and are planning to release the video Tuesday morning at a press conference.This was just the third officer-involved shooting the department has had in a decade.