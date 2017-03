A man is in jail Sunday for allegedly stealing a car at Fresno City College.On Thursday, police say 31-year-old Ryan Ollis was found to be driving a van that had been stolen from the campus' catering service.Detectives then followed Ollis to Cedar and Shields when he got out of the van and took off. After a short chase, police eventually captured Ollis and took him into custody.He's now facing several charges including felony auto theft and resisting arest.