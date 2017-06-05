FRESNO

Man arrested for wearing a loaded gun into a Fresno bar

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is in jail for taking a loaded gun into a Downtown Fresno bar. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in jail for taking a loaded gun into a Downtown Fresno bar.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday at the El Patio bar near F Street and Inyo. Officers responded after a call about a man with a weapon pacing back and forth.

About ten people were still inside the bar. Police arrived and evacuated the building.

The suspect tried to drive away but was caught moments later.

Manuel Palomares, 48, was found with a loaded .357 handgun inside his camouflage jacket, along with ammunition. He was arrested for carrying and displaying a concealed loaded firearm in public.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsgun lawsfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fire at Fresno home displaces seven
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno teen killed in gang shooting
Sports Report: June 3, 2017
Olive Garden looking to hire nearly 100 as Northwest Fresno location set to open late June
More fresno
NEWS
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five Points
Police say one of the London Bridge attackers was previously known to authorities
Two arrested in Ghost Ship fire investigation
ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack
More News
Top Stories
Two arrested in Ghost Ship fire investigation
London police name 2 of 3 attack suspects
Fresno County crash leaves 2 dead; pregnant victim gives birth and dies
Disgruntled former employee kills 5 at Orlando workplace
Survivor called from company bathroom: "My boss is dead"
Flood warning in effect for Merced River in Yosemite National Park
Warriors beat Cavaliers 132-113 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
Show More
ISIS claims London attack after 12 arrests made
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno teen killed in gang shooting
Fire at Fresno home displaces seven
6 killed in London Bridge area terror attacks as well as 3 suspects, police say
Detectives: Dealers peddled cocaine from pizza boxes
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Two arrested in Ghost Ship fire investigation
Fresno County crash leaves 2 dead; pregnant victim gives birth and dies
Alex Honnold climbs El Capitan without a rope
More Video