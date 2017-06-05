Man arrested for wearing a loaded gun into a Fresno bar

A man is in jail for taking a loaded gun into a Downtown Fresno bar.The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday at the El Patio bar near F Street and Inyo. Officers responded after a call about a man with a weapon pacing back and forth.About ten people were still inside the bar. Police arrived and evacuated the building.The suspect tried to drive away but was caught moments later.Manuel Palomares, 48, was found with a loaded .357 handgun inside his camouflage jacket, along with ammunition. He was arrested for carrying and displaying a concealed loaded firearm in public.