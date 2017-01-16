Man dies after being struck by car in Northeast Fresno

A man died Monday night after being struck by a car in Northeast Fresno, the Fresno Police Department said.Officers said a man in his 70s was crossing the road at Chestnut and Shepard Avenues when a car collided into him around 7 p.m. It's unknown if the driver or the pedestrian had the right of way, but the driver of the car stopped and is cooperating with detectives.The victim's identity has not been released.Police said the area will remain blocked off until around 11 p.m. while they investigate how the crash happened.Stay with ABC30 for updates.