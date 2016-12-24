CLOVIS

Man dies after crashing into tree in Clovis
The crash happened near Bullard and Fowler Avenues around 11:30 p.m. Police say, for whatever reason, the driver swerved off the road and slammed into a tree before catching fire. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Police are still investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Clovis Friday night.

The crash happened near Bullard and Fowler Avenues around 11:30 p.m. Police say, for whatever reason, the driver swerved off the road and slammed into a tree before catching fire.

The driver died on scene and his identity has yet to be revealed.

Investigators are now trying to speak with residents who may have witnessed the accident. Officers are now awaiting a toxicology report to determine whether drugs and alcohol were involved.
