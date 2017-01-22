TULARE COUNTY

Man dies after crashing van along Highway 99 near Tipton
The California Highway Patrol says the man was driving a minivan when he came across a slight curve in the road. Investigators say he overcorrected and flipped the van over. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is dead following a car accident near Tipton Sunday.

The crash happened around noon on Highway 99. The California Highway Patrol says the man was driving a minivan when he came across a slight curve in the road. Investigators say he overcorrected and flipped the van over.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed when he was ejected from the car. The man has yet to be identified, but the car was registered out of Fresno.

The CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
