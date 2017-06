Fresno police say a 55-year-old man was found dead in his pool at 4th and Palo Alto in Northeast Fresno.Police said the man lived with his elderly parents who had left the house and when they returned they found him dead at the bottom of the pool.Authorities say there were no signs of foul play nor any trauma on the victim.It is not yet known what caused the man to drown.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.