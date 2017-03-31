Man hit, killed by car near Selma

The accident happened around 12:30 early this morning in the area of DeWolf and Floral. A semi-truck was parked at a residence and the passenger tried to get in touch with the homeowner. While walking back to the truck, the passenger was struck by a sedan.The victim died at the scene. CHP officers say this was an unfortunate accident."When the passenger was unable to get ahold of somebody here at the residence, he walked back to the semi and again, just didn't see the vehicle coming," said Sgt. Manuel Peregrina, CHP.The CHP says no charges have been filed at this time, if any. No drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.