Man in his 70's hit and killed by car in Northeast Fresno

According to Fresno Police, a 72 year old man was killed after he was hit by a car on Blackstone between Ashlan and Gettysburg in Northeast Fresno.Police said the man hit while crossing the street. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.The southbound lane of Blackstone just north of Ashlan is shut down while police investigate.Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this incident.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.