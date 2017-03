A man in his 70's is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Central Fresno Thursday night.Fresno police were called to the intersection of Olive and Fisher around 9:00 p.m.From witness accounts it appears the man had been drinking and was standing in the roadway.Investigators believe the driver of a red sports car could not avoid him. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police--that person is not facing any charges.