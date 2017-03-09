FRESNO

Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno

Investigators say the victim laid down on the road in front of an SUV after he caused a disturbance and was escorted from the hospital. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Investigators say the victim laid down on the road in front of an SUV after he caused a disturbance and was escorted from the hospital.

Police say the 40-year-old victim was a patient at the hospital but was escorted out after he caused a disturbance. They say security walked the man to a bus stop in front of the hospital. Surveillance video showed the man walk down the street a short time later and laid down in front of a Ford Explorer.

Investigators say they don't know if the driver of the Explorer saw the man before he ran him over, but they said the suspect did look back and keep driving.

The Herndon Avenue frontage road at Millbrook Avenue has reopened after being closed for several hours for the investigation.
