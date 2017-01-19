NEWS

Man shot in the chest in Central Fresno
Police are investigating a shooting at Floradora Avenue and 9th Street in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

Police are investigating a shooting at Floradora Avenue and 9th Street in Central Fresno.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30's suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is not yet known.

Officials are now looking for two suspects who were last seen running northbound on 9th Street.

The crime scene is near Yosemite Middle School, but the campus has not been affected by the investigation.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
