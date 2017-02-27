MERCED COUNTY

Merced Irrigation District taking precautions as Lake McClure nears capacity

EMBED </>More News Videos

Just days ago, dozens of houseboats sat in the middle of Lake McClure. Now, they've been relocated in case the MID needs to open their spillway gates - something they haven't done in decades. (KFSN)

By
MERCED COUNTY (KFSN) --
The Merced Irrigation District says the lake is more than 90 percent full, and they're releasing water to lower water levels.

Just days ago, dozens of houseboats sat in the middle of Lake McClure. Now, they've been relocated in case the MID needs to open their spillway gates - something they haven't done in decades.

The storms may be gone but the water is here to stay, and visitors at Lake McClure are reaping the benefits as the lake is looking fuller than ever.

One of those visitors is Sonny Ley. He's a Merced resident but comes to the lake to every couple of days.

"Just come out here to fish for fun," he said.

Ley's been coming to the lake for years, but he says Monday was different after noticing the dozens of houseboats that usually sit in the middle of the lake were gone.

"Three of four days ago, they were out here. Today, they're all gone," he said. "It's kind of amazing what's going on."

The Merced Irrigation District says about 40 houseboats in Lake McClure were relocated as a precaution in case more water needed to be released.

"If we had to open the spillway gates if that happened in the future, that they're not there and they're in a safe place," Mike Jenson with the district said.

White buoys still sit in the place where several boats like these were docked, not far from where the entrance of the lake's spillway gates is located.

About 7,000 cubic feet per second of water is being released from the lake, and it's still 95 percent full, but gradually getting lower. MID doesn't expect to need to open the spillway gates but says they may have to if it gets close to full capacity.

"We take it day-by-day, we're looking at the forecast and what's happening," Jenson said.

Ley says he's enjoys seeing the lake so full for the first time in a long time.

"Now it's catching up to where it's at, I'm happy to see the water up here like this," he said.

MID says they don't know when the boats will be placed back, but the owners do have access to them.
Related Topics:
newsmerced countyMerced County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
House boats relocated from Merced County reservoir as precaution
Merced County and state leaders survey swollen rivers to identify infrastructure needs
3 men, with paint on hands, arrested on vandalism charges in Los Banos, police say
16-year-old arrested for allegedly killing a pig at Delhi High School
More merced county
NEWS
At least 1 person dead after plane crashes into Riverside home
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
Philadelphia Jewish community feels 'threatened' after gravestones toppled
Democrats to highlight a red state's success with Obamacare in response to Trump speech
More News
Top Stories
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
At least 1 person dead after plane crashes into Riverside home
1 killed, 21 injured in California tour bus crash
Repair work on damaged gas pipeline in Kingsburg continues
Space X announces plan to send 2 private citizens to the moon
Police are investigating a homicide in Downtown Fresno
President Trump's upcoming budget to ask for $54B increase in defense budget, White House says
Show More
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: "We all need answers"
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Fresno Police say officer forced to fire gun after being attacked by dogs
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
More News
Top Video
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
Police are investigating a homicide in Downtown Fresno
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
Hundreds line Tower District streets for Mardi Gras parade
More Video