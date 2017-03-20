MARIPOSA COUNTY

Minimum security inmate walks out of Mt Bullion Conservation Camp

31-year-old escaped inmate Blake Castro (Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation )

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) says a Mariposa County inmate walked out of the Sierra Conservation Center Mount Bullion Conservation Camp near Mariposa on Monday.

Inmate Blake Castro, 31, was reported missing during an inmate count Monday, March 20. He was last seen at 2 a.m. Monday in his housing unit. Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Castro.

Castro is described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo of Chinese writing on his right forearm. He was committed to CDCR last year from Fresno County to serve a four-year sentence for domestic violence. He was scheduled to be released in November 2018.

Anyone who sees inmate Castro should contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having information about or knowledge of the location of Castro should contact the Mt. Bullion Conservation Camp Commander at (209) 742-5494, or the SCC Watch Commander at (209) 984-5291, extension 5439.
