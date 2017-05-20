FRESNO

Missing San Joaquin River swimmer found dead, Fresno Fire Department says

Authorities received calls of the missing swimmer near Palm and Nees Avenues around 4 p.m., and witnesses said the missing man has not resurfaced since going underwater.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: Authorities say the body of the victim has been located.

-----------
Rescue crews are searching for a person who went missing while swimming in the San Joaquin River in Fresno Saturday afternoon, the Fresno Fire Department said.

Authorities received calls of the missing swimmer near Palm and Nees Avenues around 4 p.m., and witnesses said the missing man has not resurfaced since going underwater.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but authorities say he is in his 20s.

The Fresno Fire Department anticipates a busy season for rescue crews after a record snowpack level in the Sierra Nevada's. The department added 22 personnel to the swift water rescue team and 13 more to rescue boat operations in preparation.

Stay with ABC30 for updates and a live report at 6 p.m.
Related Topics:
newswater rescuefresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Man living on Fresno streets to help people with addiction
Police looking for suspect involved in frightening armed robbery of Southeast Fresno store
Valley Children's hospital staff and volunteers host health and safety fair
Bust of a Fresno smoke shop will help the Fresno County Sheriff's Office buy new helicopter
More fresno
NEWS
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 10,300 acres, 85 percent contained
7 leaders to know who Trump will meet in his foreign trip
McMaster hints Trump break from campaign rhetoric on 'radical Islamic terrorism'
8 hurt after jet collides with truck on service road at Los Angeles International Airport truck on service road at LAX
More News
Top Stories
Former Kings SPCA manager arrested on embezzlement and grand theft charges
8 hurt after jet collides with truck on service road at Los Angeles International Airport truck on service road at LAX
Pelco by Schneider Electric in Clovis laying off 200 employees
Great White Shark spotted near Avila Beach
Police looking for suspect involved in frightening armed robbery of Southeast Fresno store
1-year-old boy abducted by father in San Francisco found safe
Man files lawsuit against Visalia car dealership, alleging fraud
Show More
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 10,300 acres, 85 percent contained
Bust of a Fresno smoke shop will help the Fresno County Sheriff's Office buy new helicopter
Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
Fresno Doctor doesn't want jail time for hit and run driver who critically injured him
Stanley Pipes found guilty of second degree murder of fiancée
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos