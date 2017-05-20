Missing San Joaquin River swimmer found dead, Fresno Fire Department says

UPDATE: @FresnoFire says drowning victim has been found. Live update in 8 minutes on @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/GarZNmOETD — Cory James (@CoryABC30) May 21, 2017

Authorities say the body of the victim has been located.-----------Rescue crews are searching for a person who went missing while swimming in the San Joaquin River in Fresno Saturday afternoon, the Fresno Fire Department said.Authorities received calls of the missing swimmer near Palm and Nees Avenues around 4 p.m., and witnesses said the missing man has not resurfaced since going underwater.The identity of the victim has not been released, but authorities say he is in his 20s.The Fresno Fire Department anticipates a busy season for rescue crews after a record snowpack level in the Sierra Nevada's. The department added 22 personnel to the swift water rescue team and 13 more to rescue boat operations in preparation.Stay with ABC30 for updates and a live report at 6 p.m.