U.S. & WORLD

Mother of 3 collapses at end of Pennsylvania half marathon and dies

FILE photo of marathon runners. (Shutterstock)

SCRANTON, Pa. --
Authorities say a woman collapsed at the end of a half marathon in Pennsylvania and died at a hospital.

Thirty-six-year-old Lindsay Doherty collapsed at the end of Sunday's 13.1-mile (21.1-kilometer) Scranton Half Marathon.

The Lackawanna County coroner planned an autopsy Monday on the married mother of three.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton says Doherty worked in its development office, raising money for Catholic education. A special prayer service was scheduled for Monday night at St. Paul's Parish in Scranton, where she was a member.

The Scranton resident had run the half marathon the previous year.

Medical workers, including two emergency room physicians, worked to resuscitate Doherty at the race before she was taken to the hospital.
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newspa. newsmarathonshealthy livingu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
NJ teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools
Warning for parents of children who use YouTube Kids
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
Will April the Giraffe to give birth to a calf in April?
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Authorities rounding up, killing gay men in 'prophylactic purge,' Russian paper says
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
Olive Avenue closed due to construction
Trump campaign adviser Carter Page targeted for recruitment by Russian spies
More News
Top Stories
Witness jumps into action when DUI crash traps family inside burning car in Tulare County
Protesters confront FUSD teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
Cowboys' Tony Romo retiring, headed to broadcast booth, sources say
Olive Avenue closed due to construction
Madera Police searching for two suspects after double shooting
Class action lawsuit targets EpiPen maker
Kyrgyzstan authorities identify suspect in Russia subway bombing
Show More
Redemption: Tar Heels take NCAA title, 71-65, over Gonzaga
Fresno woman describes chaos as bomb rocks St. Petersburg subway
Merced County prioritizing road repairs with emergency federal funds
Central Valley SPCA plans to file charges with DA after rescuing mauled dog
Kings Co triple-fatal DUI suspect pleads not-guilty
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos