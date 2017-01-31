KINGS COUNTY

Multiple accidents close parts of Highways 198, 41 in Kings County

Here are at least two major pile-ups, with dozens of cars involved in Kings County one is on Highway 198, the other is on Highway 41 at Highway 198. (KFSN)

KINGS COUNTY, California (KFSN) --
Here are at least two major pile-ups, with dozens of cars involved in Kings County one is on Highway 198, the other is on Highway 41 at Highway 198.

Northbound Highway 41 is closed at Highway 198 due to a multiple vehicle accident involving a big rig. Traffic is being diverted of at Eastbound Highway 198.


Westbound Highway 198 is closed between 13th and 16th avenues due to multiple fog related colissions in this area. A California Highway Patrol officer said those all happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The officer did not believe there were any serious injuries, however a couple of people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

During these crashes, a lot of cars that were not involved were stuck on the highway. They have since been directed off it and rerouted.

The CHP says the stretch of westbound Highway 198 near Hanford will be closed for quite a while.

