New parking structure a major part of multi-million Fresno City College makeover

The passage of Measure C in June was a big boon to the State Community College District. The $485 million bond will allow several campuses to expand and upgrade.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno City College is undergoing a multi-million dollar makeover.

The passage of Measure C in June was a big boon to the State Community College District. The $485 million bond will allow several campuses to expand and upgrade.

Construction work along McKinley and Blackstone Avenues added to the gridlock around Fresno City College this year, and packed parking lots frustrated many of the school's 34,000 students.

"I would have to park on the street here on Wishon," one student said. "Or I'd have to go all the way down to Blackstone and circle around a few times."

Fresno City College's $200 million expansion plan includes a new parking structure.

"The parking needs to be done and I understand if you have to go up, you have to go up," sophomore Jack Havens said. "That's what bigger cities do."

"Well I think parking is going to be the biggest solution that we're going to have," School President Carole Goldsmith explained.

Goldsmith laid out several projects including a new Career Technical Center to train new police officers and firefighters.

"We have some old buildings, so it's going to be great to have new innovative buildings that can not only be a great place for students to learn, but also perhaps be part of the learning environment as well," she said.

The campus foot print doesn't show much room for expansion so the school will ask the public to help determine where everything fits best.

In about five years, a new science and math building will help ease the classroom crunch.

"A science and math building that's definitely needed," student Camille Miley said. "It's probably one of the busiest departments from my experience."

Construction sites won't be selected until the community can weigh in on the school's future plans.

Plans also call for a new campus site in West Fresno.
