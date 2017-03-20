TULARE COUNTY

No charges filed against Tulare Union High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student

Police arrested Tulare Union High School teacher Juan Javier Sanchez, 44, last Thursday after investigators said he molested a student over a four-week period on campus during school hours. (KFSN)

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Tulare teacher is free Monday after the Tulare County District Attorney's office decided not to file charges against him for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

Attorney Sara Bratsch represents Sanchez, and she says his family called her over the weekend for help.

"I gave them the best case scenario and the worst case scenario," she said. "Today was definitely the best case scenario."

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office requested further investigation before filing charges against Sanchez. It means Sanchez, who was facing serious sex charges and was being held on more than $1 million bail, will be freed.

"I absolutely applaud the district attorney for stepping back, knowing that these are serious charges on both sides," she said. "They want to protect the rights of the victim, but they also have a constitutional obligation to protect the rights of the defendant, and today was a good day for that."

Bratsch says she met with Sanchez's wife Sunday night, who she says is shocked, disappointed and sickened by the accusations against her husband who has taught at the school for seven years.

"She's saddened that somebody would take advantage of his openness and his kindness," she said.
