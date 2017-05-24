CALIFORNIA

Oakland police say boy shot while out walking puppy

Police say a 9-year-old boy was shot in the stomach on his birthday while he was out walking his puppy with his family in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood. (Photo from GoFund Me)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Police say a 9-year-old boy was shot in the stomach on his birthday while he was out walking his puppy with his family in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood.

Isai Catalan had just finished celebrating his birthday and was walking with his older brother, mother, and father near East 27th Street and Fruitvale Avenue when the shooting occurred.

Officials say Isai is currently in stable condition at Oakland Children's Hospital.

Police said he was not the intended target of the shooting, and that a suspect remains at large. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault investigators at (510) 238-3426.

"It's always disheartening to see crimes against children and the youth in our community because it impacts the trajectory of their future and ours," Officer Marco Marquez with the Oakland Police Department said.

