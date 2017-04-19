CALIFORNIA

OC man arrested for faking kidnapping, trying to extort $300 from his mother

EMBED </>More News Videos

Orange County authorities arrested a man suspected of faking his kidnapping in an effort to extort money from his own mother. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. --
Orange County authorities arrested a man suspected of faking his kidnapping in an effort to extort money from his own mother.

Robert Nunez, 31, is said to have sent his mother a photo of knives and a saw. Santa Ana police said the photo was sent while they were investigating a possible kidnap-for-ransom case.

Sgt. Julian Rodriguez said a woman came to them after receiving a text a few days earlier, prompting her to go look for her son.

"Initially she received a text message saying, 'Your son is dead,'" he said. "She had been conducting an investigation on her own out on the street for a few days prior to that when she started receiving some troubling information or requests via text."

Rodriguez said the texts to Nunez's mother's phone demanded $300 be taped to her daughter's car tire. Then, the photo of weapons her son would be tortured with were sent to her, showing what could happen to him if she didn't comply.

On Monday, authorities spotted a suspect car in Anaheim at Agate and Orange streets. That is when they took Nunez into custody.

"It was determined that the person who was reported missing, he himself was the person submitting the ransom request of his mother, trying to get money out of her," Rodriguez said.

Police believe the transient texted his own mother from his own phone, pretending to be a kidnapper. Rodriguez said this is the third case in a month of people trying to extort their own family members.

Nunez's mother said she thinks someone else made her son do it. Police said hoaxes pull resources from other vital police work.

"There's real people, real victims that are in need of police services, and we have to divert our attention from those to then address these to make sure that someone is not hurt or in jeopardy," Rodriguez said.

Nunez is expected to appear in court Wednesday. His bail is set at $28,000.
Related Topics:
newsextortionkidnappinghoaxmoneyfamily
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Oroville Dam managers made missteps in handling crisis, AP reports
Suspect in Downtown Fresno shooting spree has criminal history spanning from Sacramento to Fresno
VIDEO: Police say Fresno suspect stated, 'I did it, I shot them'
From 'Argo' to 'Mr. Banks,' hundreds of movie cars up for auction
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
More california
NEWS
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News amid sexual misconduct allegations
Police say Kori Muhammad killed four people in two incidents
Fresno Police Chief attributes police quick response to downtown shooting to Shot Spotter
Timeline of Aaron Hernandez's legal problems
Fresno Unified bus driver was arrested on child pornography charges
More News
Top Stories
Police say Kori Muhammad killed four people in two incidents
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer press conference on Fresno shooting spree
Fresno Police Chief attributes police quick response to downtown shooting to Shot Spotter
Fresno Unified bus driver was arrested on child pornography charges
Suspected Fresno Downtown shooter posted radical beliefs on social media
Witness to Fresno shooting spree recalls seeing victim falling to the ground after hearing gunshots
Suspect in Downtown Fresno shooting spree has criminal history spanning from Sacramento to Fresno
Show More
Gunman targeting white men kills 3, Fresno Police Chief says; 1 victim identified
2 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
Oroville Dam managers made missteps in handling crisis, AP reports
Fresno State professor who made controversial tweet about President on paid leave
President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital
More News
Top Video
Police say Kori Muhammad killed four people in two incidents
Victims of deadly shooting in Downtown Fresno being remembered and mourned by loved ones
Fresno Police Chief attributes police quick response to downtown shooting to Shot Spotter
Some Valley moms redefining the term entrepreneur with online fashion sales
More Video