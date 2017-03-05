One dead after head-on crash with semi truck near Merced

One person was killed in a head-on collision Sunday on Highway 59 just south of Merced.The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Investigators say a man driving an SUV was heading southbound near Grant Avenue when he collided with a semi.Officers believe for some reason, one of the vehicles crossed into the other's path, but it's still unclear who's at fault. The driver of the SUV was killed while his passengers including a woman and three children suffered minor injuries.The driver of the semi was unharmed.Investigators do believe that weather may have played a factor due to hail falling in the area at the time of the accident.