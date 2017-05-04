One injured, one detained in Southeast Fresno shooting

Detectives say as many as 4 people were involved in shooting at Redwood Canyon apartments. 1 person detained... 1 person injured. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/EJFNpk6sM7 — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 4, 2017

One person is injured and another has been detained as a SWAT team moved on an apartment in Southeast Fresno.The incident happened at the Redwood Canyon apartments on Beck Street -- in the area of Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue. Police say someone inside an apartment shot through the door at two people who were aggressively banging on the door and trying to enter. Gunfire was returned by the people outside of the apartment. The two people outside ran to a nearby apartment.Police say there were at least two shooters involved in the incident, one inside the apartment and one outside. However, they believe several more people were involved in the altercation.One person in an adjacent apartment, who police say was not involved in the incident, was injured after being hit by debris or a bullet fragment. They have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police say the person detained is believed to be the initial shooter. They have warrants for two apartment units and they are still investigating the incident.