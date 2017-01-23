FRESNO

Over $500,000 worth of meth and marijuana seized in major Fresno drug bust
The Fresno Police Department's Major Narcotics Unit received a tip about a home on Ventura and Fourth Street, and, after some surveillance, police moved in. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
More than 50 pounds of drugs are off the streets of Fresno Monday night after a major drug bust took place.

The Fresno Police Department's Major Narcotics Unit received a tip about a home on Ventura and Fourth Street, and, after some surveillance, police moved in.

They say they found approximately $500,000 worth of crystal meth and marijuana. Investigators believe a cartel was involved in bringing the product to Fresno.

The liquid meth was turned into its crystallized form and packaged for street sales. Police say the home is hidden in a nice community, and there were also small children living there.

One person in his late 29 was arrested.

"You have to realized that this is a driving force behind burglaries and auto thefts and violent crimes," Sgt. Timothy Tietjian with the Fresno Police Department explained. "So, as much as we can take this product off the street. Again, it really does reduce violent crime and makes the city much safer."

Tietjian says this is the largest drug bust he can remember.
