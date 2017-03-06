FRESNO

Patrol car windshield shattered, officer injured in Southeast Fresno attack

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer is speaking out after the window of a patrol car was shattered. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer is speaking out after the window of a patrol car was shattered.

The incident happened while the officer was responding to a call at about 1:30 Monday morning at Fifth and Liberty in Southeast Fresno.

The officer was driving down an alley to check on suspicious activity when he heard 3 popping sounds and noticed the windshield was hit.

"We did in fact detain one individual... who may be responsible for this. We're just trying to determine what caused the damage to that vehicle, whether it was gunfire, some other object or even some type of air-soft or a pellet gun. But we do know there is damage to the window of the vehicle," said Jerry Dyer, Fresno Police Chief.

The officer did suffer an injury by hitting his head against his computer in his vehicle after hearing the popping sounds. He was treated at the scene.

Police are still searching the area for additional suspects.
