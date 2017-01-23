NEWS

People get extra time to file this tax season

(ABC30 Action News)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's officially tax season and early-bird taxpayers can submit their income tax returns starting January 23rd.

The IRS is now accepting electronic tax returns. Meanwhile, procrastinators have an extra weekend to buckle down, compile, and submit their tax returns.

Because of a holiday in the nation's capital, the filing deadline to submit 2016 tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2017 rather than the traditional April 15th date.

For information on how to get free tax help click here.
