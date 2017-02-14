Person taken to hospital after stabbing in Northeast Fresno

According to Fresno police, a man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed near Friant Avenue in Northeast Fresno.Police said there was an altercation near Friant and Copper between two parties. Both parties drove off from that location, the victim then realized the suspects were following their vehicle at which time both vehicles pulled over and a second altercation happened where the victim was stabbed.Police are currently looking for the suspect and two other people who were in the car.There was another person in the victim's car but police did not state the relationship between that person and the victim.The victim was transported to CRMC and is in critical condition