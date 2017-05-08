U.S. & WORLD

Police ID man charged in kidnapping, sex assault of 4-year-old girl in Delaware

Updated photo of Daniel Santucci released by New Castle County police.

By and Bob Brooks
WILMINGTON, Del. --
Police have identified the man who was arrested charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl in New Castle County, Delaware last month.

That suspect was identified by police on Monday as 23-year-old Daniel M. Santucci Jr. of the 600 block of New Road in Wilmington.

Investigators say Santucci lured the child into his car from Sugar Plum Court in Pike Creek back on April 6.

Police allege he kidnapped her, sexually assaulted her, then threw her into a large pond in Wilmington's Banning Park.

The child was found by a good Samaritan, who discovered the child walking alone and barely clothed. Police say that person comforted the girl until help arrived.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: New Castle County news conference on arrest of suspect in child sex assault.



Santucci had been identified as a person of interest in the case, police say, and during the investigation police found his black Honda Civic abandoned in the middle of Centerville Road with the driver's side door open.

Police believe Santucci staged his disappearance, then fled to Florida on a Greyhound bus.

Santucci was located and arrested on April 20, and was held in Florida until he was extradited to Delaware on May 1.

Santucci is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful sexual contact with a person under 13 and possession of child pornography.

That child pornography was not of the victim, police say.

He is being held on more than $1 million cash-only bail.
EMBED More News Videos

Arrest made in kidnapping and sexual assault of 4-year-old girl. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 7, 2017.



News of the arrest broke on Sunday, and it had residents breathing a sigh of relief.

"Thank God, I just thank God that he's been caught," said resident Pat Weaverling.



It's also welcome news for 11-year-old Kal-kidan Endashaw, who was playing with the victim in their neighborhood when she was snatched.

"I saw a car slow down over here. And my friend was like 'is he telling them to come in the car?'" Endashaw recalled.
With her father by her side, Endashaw gave Action News a firsthand account of the terrifying seconds after the abduction.

"I said 'Excuse me, what are you doing?' Then I saw him grab her and start driving down, and then I started running and screaming. And I started yelling for help," she said.

Trying to chase after the car, the 11-year-old was no match for the suspect's dark colored sedan with tinted windows.

He makes off with the 4-year-old, who hours later, is discovered barely clothed and walking alone in a nearby park.

"The kids haven't been playing outside anymore. The street used to be full of kids, and everybody is on alert," said Weaverling.

----------

Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo

Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
newschildrenkidnappingabductionu.s. & worldWilmingtonDelaware
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
Watch Fiona the hippo explore this pool!
Nicki Minaj offers to help fans pay college expenses
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Sally Yates says she warned White House that Flynn could be 'blackmailed' by Russians
Man accused of killing 2 Boston doctors held without bail on murder charges
Original Muslim ban erased from Trump campaign website
Penn State frat brother 'didn't know what to do' about unconscious pledge
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 for unconscious pledge were dismissed
More News
Top Stories
Family of nine loses their home in North Fork fire
One killed, one injured in crash on Highway 41 and North Fork Road
4th of July fireworks show back on in Clovis
Stanford making 'scary path' safer
Security out in force at Fresno Spring Fair after fights end Saturday festivities
Sally Yates says she warned White House that Flynn could be 'blackmailed' by Russians
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
Show More
Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'
Serviceman goes missing while hiking at Yosemite National Park
Police shut down Fresno Spring Fair early after multiple fights break out
Pro-EU Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest president
Crop duster bursts into flames in Madera after malfunction; pilot safely escapes
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos