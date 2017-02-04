Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno

#DEVELOPING: Woman found dead inside home on Kearney Blvd near #ChandlerAirport. @FresnoPolice on scene along w/ crime scene investigators pic.twitter.com/02dhNtUqVq — Cory James (@CoryABC30) February 5, 2017

Detectives are investigating a homicide in Southwest Fresno Saturday night after a woman was found dead in her living room, police said.The Fresno Police Department said a family member entered the home on Kearney Boulevard and Plumas Street, near the Chandler Executive Airport, when they found the woman unconscious around 7 p.m.Detectives said the woman, only described as being in her 50s, was dead at the scene. Officers called in homicide investigators after they discovered physical trauma on her body.No arrests have been made and detectives are interviewing neighbors for a description of the suspect.Stay with ABC30 for updates.