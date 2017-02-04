FRESNO

Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno

No arrests have been made and detectives are interviewing neighbors for a description of the suspect.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Detectives are investigating a homicide in Southwest Fresno Saturday night after a woman was found dead in her living room, police said.

The Fresno Police Department said a family member entered the home on Kearney Boulevard and Plumas Street, near the Chandler Executive Airport, when they found the woman unconscious around 7 p.m.

Detectives said the woman, only described as being in her 50s, was dead at the scene. Officers called in homicide investigators after they discovered physical trauma on her body.

