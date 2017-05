Fresno police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in southwest Fresno.By the time officers arrived at the apartment complex at 620 W. Hawes around, they found one victim, 36-year-old Tarrence Coleman, unconscious in the parking lot around 1:30 a.m.After arriving at CRMC, Coleman died.A second victim in this shooting was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.So far, no arrests have been made.