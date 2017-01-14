MADERA COUNTY

Police investigating robbery at Madera hotel
Surveillance video shows a man wearing a sweatshirt approach the counter with his hood on and a hand in his pocket indicating that he was armed. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are still looking for a suspect who robbed a Madera hotel.

The robbery happened at the Hampton Inn on Airport Drive last Sunday just after midnight. Surveillance video shows a man wearing a sweatshirt approach the counter with his hood on and a hand in his pocket indicating that he was armed.

The manager raised his hands and proceeded to empty out the cash register. The suspect made off with a couple hundred dollars before running away.

Anyone with information should contact police.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
