Police investigating robbery at Madera hotel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Police are still looking for a suspect who robbed a Madera hotel.
The robbery happened at the Hampton Inn on Airport Drive last Sunday just after midnight. Surveillance video shows a man wearing a sweatshirt approach the counter with his hood on and a hand in his pocket indicating that he was armed.
The manager raised his hands and proceeded to empty out the cash register. The suspect made off with a couple hundred dollars before running away.
Anyone with information should contact police.