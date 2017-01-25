FRESNO

Police looking for thief who robbed liquor store in Northeast Fresno with hammer

Police are searching for the man who robbed a liquor store in Northeast Fresno with a hammer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are searching for the man who robbed a liquor store in Northeast Fresno with a hammer.

Officers were called out for the armed robbery at Paradise Liquor on Blackstone near Gettysburg around 9:30 Tuesday night.

Police said the thief demanded cash from the store clerk and pulled out the hammer. However, instead of waiting, the suspect grabbed the register and damaged some items in the store.

Police say he ran away with cash and are asking anyone with information about this case to come forward.

"This is a major business corridor on Blackstone where this robbery occurred. So we are hopeful that there are other individuals who may have seen something. Also, anyone driving on the 41 freeway could have potentially seen the suspect," said Lt. Steve Card, Fresno Police Department.

Police said the suspect is a man of medium height and build between 5' 7" and 5'9". He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and dark colored pants or shorts.

The store clerk was not hurt during the robbery.
