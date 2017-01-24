Police say suspect holds bank employee hostage during botched robbery in Northwest Fresno

Police in Northwest Fresno said bank employees helped foil an armed robbery attempt. It happened Tuesday morning at the Educational Employees Credit Union near Shaw and Valentine.Investigators said a man with a bandana over his face approached an employee near the front door and pulled a knife on her. They said he took her hostage and she yelled out to the other employees to keep the door closed.The employees inside the bank dialed 911 and officers showed up within three minutes and took the suspect down in the parking lot.The bank is closed while police investigate.The suspect is now in custody and could face kidnapping and attempted armed robbery charges.