Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old shot in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. --A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Monday afternoon near a Southwest Fresno elementary school, according to authorities.
The Fresno Police Department said the teen was outside a home along Florence and Weller Avenues, near King Elementary school, when a man drove up to him and fired around 3 p.m.
The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Victim struck in lower back, expected to recover. PD says suspect approached him, the two exchanged words and shots were fired by suspect— Cory James (@CoryABC30) March 7, 2017
No arrests have been made, but police describe the suspect as a man in his mid-20s or early 30s with a snake tattoo on his neck and driving a black Ford Taurus.
Detectives said the victim is not a gang member and the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.
The area has been closed off while police investigate what happened.
It's unknown if the school was affected by the shooting.
