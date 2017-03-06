NEWS

Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old shot in Southwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department said the teen was outside a home along Florence and Weller Avenues, near King Elementary school, when a man drove up to him and fired around 3 p.m. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Monday afternoon near a Southwest Fresno elementary school, according to authorities.


The Fresno Police Department said the teen was outside a home along Florence and Weller Avenues, near King Elementary school, when a man drove up to him and fired around 3 p.m.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.


No arrests have been made, but police describe the suspect as a man in his mid-20s or early 30s with a snake tattoo on his neck and driving a black Ford Taurus.

Detectives said the victim is not a gang member and the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.

The area has been closed off while police investigate what happened.

It's unknown if the school was affected by the shooting.

