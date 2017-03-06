Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old shot in Southwest Fresno

#DEVELOPING: Reports of shooting in Southwest Fresno near elementary school. Victim inside ambulance. Working to learn more pic.twitter.com/jZboHJBNM0 — Cory James (@CoryABC30) March 6, 2017

Victim struck in lower back, expected to recover. PD says suspect approached him, the two exchanged words and shots were fired by suspect — Cory James (@CoryABC30) March 7, 2017

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Monday afternoon near a Southwest Fresno elementary school, according to authorities.The Fresno Police Department said the teen was outside a home along Florence and Weller Avenues, near King Elementary school, when a man drove up to him and fired around 3 p.m.The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.No arrests have been made, but police describe the suspect as a man in his mid-20s or early 30s with a snake tattoo on his neck and driving a black Ford Taurus.Detectives said the victim is not a gang member and the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.The area has been closed off while police investigate what happened.It's unknown if the school was affected by the shooting.Stay with ABC30 for updates.