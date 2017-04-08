Police searching for suspects after Fresno State student robbed at knife-point near campus

Police are searching for three men who allegedly robbed a Fresno State student after threatening him with a knife early Saturday, the Fresno State Police Department said.Authorities said the robbery happened while the student was walking west on Bulldog Lane and Ninth Street just after midnight.The student was approached by three men, and police say one suspect held a knife across the victim's throat while the others stole his belongings.Police say the victim was not harmed after cooperating with the suspects, and they say the suspects took off on foot after the robbery.Police released the following suspect information:1. Black male adult, 5' 10", goatee, medium build, black T-shirt with black jacket over it, blue jeans, carrying a knife.2. Black male adult, 6' 0", thin build, approx. 160lbs, gray beanie, beige sleeveless sweater, gray sweat pants, also carrying a knife.3. Black male adult, 5' 7", medium build, approx. 175-190lbs, gray sweater, and gray sweat pants.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno State Police Department at (559) 278-8400.Police advise students to always be aware of their surroundings and not to walk alone at night.