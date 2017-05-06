FRESNO

Police shut down Fresno Spring Fair early after multiple fights break out

The Fresno Spring Fair was shut down several hours early Saturday night after several fights broke out at the Fresno Fairgrounds, police said. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Spring Fair was shut down hours early Saturday night after multiple fights broke out at the Fresno Fairgrounds, police said.


The four-day fair is marketed as a mini-Big Fresno Fair and was scheduled to continue until midnight, but officials shut down operations around 10 p.m.

"It was crazy, there was maybe eight to 10 fights within one hour," witness Anna Aguilar said. "I wouldn't let my kids out here or let them come alone. These parents need to control their kids."

It's not known if any arrests or injuries occurred because of the fights.


Authorities say the final day of the fair will continue as scheduled, but they will have an increased police presence.
