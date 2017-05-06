Police shut down Fresno Spring Fair early after multiple fights break out

#UPDATE: @FresnoPolice trying to keep all the kids on side of street & asking parents to come get their kids @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/uKYF39TOPI — Cory James (@CoryABC30) May 7, 2017

#UPDATE: About 200 kids were escorted out. Roughly 30 officers were brought in to assist. PD says it was shut down for people's safety. https://t.co/gkC6ejy60k — Cory James (@CoryABC30) May 7, 2017

The Fresno Spring Fair was shut down hours early Saturday night after multiple fights broke out at the Fresno Fairgrounds, police said.The four-day fair is marketed as a mini-Big Fresno Fair and was scheduled to continue until midnight, but officials shut down operations around 10 p.m."It was crazy, there was maybe eight to 10 fights within one hour," witness Anna Aguilar said. "I wouldn't let my kids out here or let them come alone. These parents need to control their kids."It's not known if any arrests or injuries occurred because of the fights.Authorities say the final day of the fair will continue as scheduled, but they will have an increased police presence.