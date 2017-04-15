PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Protesters facing off in Berkeley over President Donald Trump

EMBED </>More News Videos

Demonstrators on both sides of the debate over President Donald Trump clashed violently in Berkeley Saturday. (KGO)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
Protesters on both sides of the debate over President Trump's policies, and the direction the nation is taking are facing off in Berkeley today.

WATCH LIVE: Protesters clash in Berkeley park

As of 12:18 p.m., Allston Way between Milvia Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way was blocked.

15 people have been arrested and officers have seized items prohibited from the protest. Some type of gas was released this morning at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park where the protest started, a police spokesman said.

PHOTOS: Both sides of Trump debate clash


Spokesman Officer Byron White said because of the release of the gas, police put on gas masks.

White wasn't sure when protesters started gathering but some were going to gather at 10 a.m. and others at noon.



Other groups may come later, he said. He did not have any information on injuries.

The items encountered at the protest that are prohibited have included flagpoles, a knife, a stun gun, helmets and signs and flags attached to poles.

Officers continue to monitor the protest and adjust their tactics, White said.

Anyone with photos or videos of the event is asked to share them with police by sending them to policecityofberkeley.info or http://bit.ly/berkvideo.

RELATED: Protesters clash violently in Berkeley over President Trump


Both sides of the demonstration posted flyers while the city published a list of banned items -- basically anything that can be used as a weapon. Police arrested 10 people at a March 4th event and are still working to identify suspects.

Click here for continuing coverage on President Trump.
Related Topics:
newsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotestUC Berkeleyimmigrationviolencepolicefarmer?s marketsbusinessBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Berkeley businesses board up windows ahead of Trump protests
Protesters set to face off in Berkeley over Pres. Trump
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Fresno State professor who tweeted controversial comments about President Trump has classes canceled
N. Korean official blames Trump for region's 'vicious cycle'
President Trump says Planned Parenthood funding is now a states issue
Fresno State professor apologizes after calling for the execution of President Donald Trump
More President Donald Trump
NEWS
Slain Massachusetts jogger's hands held DNA that led to suspect's arrest
Tax Day protesters across US demand that Trump to release his tax returns
April the giraffe gives birth before online audience
Retired NFL player accidentally hits, kills 3-year-old daughter while moving truck
More News
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Merced dumpster identified, suspect arrested
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northeast Fresno
Chaos erupts in Penn Station after Amtrak police Taser man
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visits Kings Canyon National Park
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in Boston double murder
Search continues for missing woman swept away by Tule River
Man found dead in Central Fresno Apartment Fire
Show More
1 dead, several injured in crash between minivan and farmworker bus
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Fresno State professor who tweeted controversial comments about President Trump has classes canceled
Wisconsin man accused of robbing gun store and writing a threatening manifesto to Trump has been captured
Fresno residents mopping up after heavy rain causes flooding
More News
Top Video
News Minute: 04/13/17
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northeast Fresno
Man found dead in Central Fresno Apartment Fire
Search continues for missing woman swept away by Tule River
More Video