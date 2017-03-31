NEWS

Rep Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington

EMBED </>More News Videos

Embattled Valley congressman Devin Nunes (R) California is in Fresno on Friday, speaking to a group of agricultural bankers. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Embattled Valley congressman Devin Nunes (R) California is in Fresno on Friday, speaking to a group of agricultural bankers.

Congressman Nunes is expected at Tornino's Banquet Hall in Fresno for the annual agriculture lenders meeting. His audience will be a group of bankers and others involved in financing agricultural businesses.

The congressman is at the center of a political hurricane. As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, he's accused of stalling and diverting attention from the investigation into the Trump administration's potential ties to Russia.

The New York Times revealed on Thursday that high White House officials provided Nunes with information about incidental monitoring of Trump campaign officials by intelligence agencies.

Nunes had describe the people he received the information from as brave whistle blowers, however it appears they are actually high officials -- adding fuel to the controversy that Nunes is simply trying to cover for the White House.

The congressman has refused to recuse himself as chair of the House Intelligence Committee which many of his colleagues have urged him to do, however he has canceled further intelligence committee hearings.

The Senate intelligence committee in the meantime began hearing testimony on Thursday about alleged Russian interference in the U.S. election process.

Congressman Nunes is expected to speak to at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Related Topics:
newsdevin nunesdonald trumpFresno
Load Comments
NEWS
Atlanta residents may face travel nightmare after highway bridge collapses
Charleston church shooter to plead guilty in state murder case
State troopers fatally shoot man at NJ Turnpike rest stop
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More News
Top Stories
Rep Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
Witness testimony underway in the trial of a Merced County man accused of killing 9-month-old son
Judge approves $25 million Trump University settlement
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Charleston church shooter to plead guilty in state murder case
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak
Show More
4.0 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista
High winds topple trees and causes damage throughout Fresno
Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County
Efforts by police and firefighters saved family from a burning house in Los Banos
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
More News
Top Video
Rep Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak
4.0 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista
More Video