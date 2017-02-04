I-TEAM

Retaliation plot for El Chapo arrest has feds on guard

EMBED </>More News Videos

Federal authorities locked down the information loop in the case of El Chapo Guzman in New York and one of his top accused henchman in Chicago Thursday night. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By
CHICAGO --
Federal authorities locked down the information loop in the case of El Chapo Guzman in New York and one of his top accused henchman in Chicago Thursday night.

Court records filed Thursday warned of possible retaliatory strikes against witnesses who will testify against both men.

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman extradited to New York last month followed by one of his most trusted allies, Jesus Beltran Leon, who was moved by American law enforcement from the Mexico City airport to Chicago.

Leon was in the federal lockup in the Loop Thursday while his former boss, El Chapo, was in the sister facility in Manhattan.

According to a court filing in New York, prosecutors are concerned about trial evidence against El Chapo and his operatives getting into public view, and possibly even in the hands of "hitmen, who carried out hundreds of acts of violence, including murders, assaults, kidnappings, assassinations and acts of torture at the direction of the defendants." According to prosecutors: "the defendants directed and ordered these acts of violence."

Government lawyers in New York and Chicago asked the courts to impose strict guidelines on the "discovery" process of evidence sharing between attorneys. They want only a small circle of attorneys to have access to the evidence.

"Statements by cooperating witnesses who are regarded as 'snitches' or 'rats' by their criminal associates...Pose obvious dangers according to a filing by federal prosecutors in New York," they said.

A similar request to lock down evidence in Chicago was approved Thursday by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Ruben Castillo in the Leon case.

Both men will face the same prime witnesses - the Flores brothers.

Pedro and Margarito Flores are twins from Chicago's Little Village neighborhood who became top allies of drug lord El Chapo and his multi-billion dollar network of cocaine traffickers.

Little did Chapo and Leon know that as the feds closed in, Chicago's Flores twins decided to turn on the cartel; secretly recording conversations with Chapo and other cartel leadership.

The Flores brothers would testify how cartel bosses used jumbo jets, submarines, trucks and tunnels to smuggle tons of drugs into the U.S. The Flores' already pleaded guilty, got 14 years, and are in witness protection. El Chapo is due in court Friday morning in New York. Prosecutors wanted him to appear by closed circuit video-the judge Thursday ordered him physically present in court.
Related Topics:
newsel chapoI-Team
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
Woman at center of OPD sex scandal arrested at rehab center
Raising questions about Bay Area police sex scandal
Cop's murder played role in Oakland sex scandal
Secrets to what sparked OPD sex scandal revealed
More I-Team
NEWS
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
NJ parents use son's obituary to warn of drug dangers
Trump Slams 'So-Called Judge' Who Blocked Immigration Order
World's Airlines Are Told It's Back to Business as Usual for US-Bound Travelers
More News
Top Stories
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
Los Banos family stranded by temporary travel ban set to fly home Sunday, attorney says
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's temporary travel ban
Los Banos community rallies around family stranded after travel ban
2 Visalia men accused with lacing food with meth
Show More
Fresno authorities say a suspicious fire is under investigation
Rumors of mass ICE raids in Fresno found false, officials work to calm fears
San Francisco Police Officer shot in head makes miraculous recovery
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Arrest made in Downtown Fresno fatal hit and run
More News
Top Video
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
Los Banos community rallies around family stranded after travel ban
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
More Video