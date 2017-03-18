U.S. & WORLD

Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

Rock 'n' Roll legend Chuck Berry performs in the Kongresshaus in Zurich, Switzerland, Monday, Nov 7, 2005 (WALTER BIERI)

ST. LOUIS --
Chuck Berry, the rock 'n' roll founder who defined its joy and rebellion in "Johnny B. Goode" and other classics, has died in St. Charles County, Missouri, west of St. Louis. He was 90.

St. Charles county police say they responded to a medical emergency Saturday afternoon and found Berry unresponsive. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Berry hit the Top 10 in 1955 with "Maybellene" and went on to influence generations of musicians. Among his other hits were "Johnny B. Goode" and "Roll Over Beethoven."
Related Topics:
newscelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Lab publishing thousands of US nuclear weapons test films on YouTube
'Harry Potter' quidditch game taken seriously at Cal
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
Summer travel: What's the worst day to fly?
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Hunt underway for former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping 15-year-old student
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
Frenchman who allegedly grabbed soldier's gun at Paris airport shouted 'I'm here to die for Allah:' officials
Person detained after hopping bike-rack barrier along White House fence
More News
Top Stories
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
Lab publishing thousands of US nuclear weapons test films on YouTube
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Legislation introduced to provide abortion pill at college health centers
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
Show More
Man arrested after attempting to hit an officer with his car, Fresno police say
Charles Manson documentary unveils new interview footage with cult leader
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Tulare County DA warns of IRS scams this tax season
President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos