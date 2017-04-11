CALIFORNIA

San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-year-old

EMBED </>More News Videos

The family of slain 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez shared photos of the young student. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez was standing near his special education teacher when both were fatally shot in a San Bernardino elementary school classroom. Jonathan's family shared photos of the boy on Tuesday.


Jonathan and his teacher, 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith, were shot by Smith's estranged husband, 53-year-old Cedric Anderson.

Jonathan and another student, 9, were rushed to an area hospital. Jonathan died before making it to surgery, while the 9-year-old was reported to be in stable condition after initially described to be in critical condition.

VIDEO: San Bernardino community holds vigil in wake of shooting
EMBED More News Videos

San Bernardino community members held vigils to honor the victims who lost their lives in a shooting at North Park Elementary School on Monday, April 10, 2017.


Police said the children shot were not targeted and were likely struck by accident.

The shooting happened in a special needs classroom that included students from grades 1-4. At the time, the room held 15 students, one teacher and two adult aides.

MORE: Children, parents embrace in emotional reunions after San Bernardino shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Parents and their children embraced in emotional reunions after a school shooting in San Bernardino.


Jonathan's family set up a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/jonathan-our-family-angel-ngeljonathan.
Related Topics:
newsschool shootingchild killedchild shotgun violenceschool safetystudent safetyschoolmurder suicidecaliforniaSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
In wake of San Bernardino school shooting, community organizes vigil
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
San Bernardino shooting: How adults, children can cope w/ trauma
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
CALIFORNIA
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
Cliffside near beach collapses in Malibu
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
More california
NEWS
Sessions makes clear: It's 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement
Spicer raises eyebrows suggesting Hitler didn't 'sink to using chemical weapons'
Russians trying to 'cover up' what happened in Syria, US officials say
Kremlin digs in on Assad as Rex Tillerson arrives in Moscow
More News
Top Stories
'I'm sorry. We will fix this.' United CEO apologizes for treatment of passenger dragged off plane
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Highway 99 traffic back open at Clinton Ave after overnight overpass demolition
Police hunting for woman accused of brutally stabbing dog in Southwest Fresno
USPS offering new service this week to combat mail theft
Driver smashes several parked cars at Fresno apartment complex
Triple murder suspect leaps to death at courthouse
Show More
Officials anticipate 'endgame' with fugitive who sent manifesto to Trump
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
Clovis Unified Superintendent Janet Young announces her retirement
Madera County woman heartbroken after caretaker allegedly steals thousands worth of jewelry
Merced County officials say California gas tax necessary to fix crumbling roads
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Police hunting for woman accused of brutally stabbing dog in Southwest Fresno
Student gives 'family guitar' to boy whose home was burned, burglarized
More Video