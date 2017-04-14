Search continues for missing woman swept away by Tule River

About a dozen crew members from Tulare County Search and Rescue were back out early Friday - one day after two Kern County women in their 20s were swept away in the fast-moving waters of the Tule River.One body was recovered late Thursday morning but the search continues for the second victim."A lot of times were at the mercy of the river. They could be anywhere," Lt. Duane Cornett with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office explained. "We're searching the best locations based on the information we got yesterday, and hopefully we'll find her sooner than later."The accident happened in an area commonly referred to as the "stairs" in the foothills near Springville - a popular location for visitors during the spring and summer months.According to authorities, at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, the first woman fell in and that's when the second woman jumped in to save her.But the rate of the river's current took them both downstream in a matter of seconds while family and friends watched helplessly from the shore."The main challenge is the rapid movement of the water and the weather," Cornett said.Friday's weather did not allow for helicopter search. Because of overcast conditions, crews spent much of the day searching the area by foot."It's really steep, lots of poison oak, rocks," Cornett said. "It's extremely difficult to get up and down to the water, we're making the best effort we can."